Suresh Gopi Takes Charge as Minister of State for Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas

Shri Suresh Gopi, Member of Parliament from Thrissur, Kerala, has officially taken charge as the Minister of State for the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. Shri Gopi, who has been an influential figure in various fields, steps into this role following his predecessor, Shri Rameswar Teli.

The Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, extended a warm welcome to Shri Gopi.

Born on June 26, 1958, in Alappuzha, Kerala, Gopi has had a distinguished career both in the entertainment industry and public service. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Zoology and a Master of Arts degree in English Literature from Fatima Mata National College in Kollam. His extensive background includes serving as a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha from 2016 to 2022, where he was known for his advocacy on environmental issues and social justice.

Gopi’s entry into politics was marked by his commitment to philanthropy and social work. In the 2024 Indian General Elections, he has been elected as the Member of Parliament for Thrissur, representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). His appointment as the Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas signifies the government’s trust in his abilities to oversee this critical sector.

Suresh Gopi is poised to bring his diverse experiences and passion for public service to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, aiming to drive innovation and efficiency in the sector.