Utkal University-Public Ad Dept Conducts Induction Programme for PhD Scholars

Bhubaneswar : An induction programme of 11 newly admitted Phd research scholars of

Public Administration with Journalism and Mass Communication department for year 2022-23

was conducted on 10th January 2023 in e-Conference Room in e-Library Premises, of renowned

Utkal University.

In presence of all, flower bouquets were presented to the Speaker by Research Scholars of the

Department. The session was chaired and coordinated by noted faculty member of the

department Dr. Pratima Sarangi.

Being the speaker of the day, head of the Department, Professor Padmalaya Mahapatra

welcomed the PhD Scholars. Mahapatra exclaimed that she was glad to add colours to the

induction programme by requesting Retd IFS officer Mr Debraj Pradhan who is now serving as

the director General of International Relations in KIIT University, Odisha and Retd Assistant

Professor Pratip Kumar Mishra to grace the event by being the chief guest.

Acclaimed faculty member Dr. Jyotirmayee Tudu introduced the esteemed guest with a brief

speech on his career.

Mr Debraj Pradhan, former ambassador of India presented his speech on “Determinants of

India’s Foreign Policy and Foreign Policy under Modi Administration.”

He opined that foreign policies have been mutating, yet they are connected to domestic policies

and how they have metamorphosed from the the era of first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru to

today’s era of Narendra Modi. Prime Minister’s Office acts as the centre of gravity in

international relations and under Modi Government 18 new missions were implemented among

which 16 were in Africa.

Prioritising on strategic culture, retail diplomacy he mentioned how India’s grand strategy in

1947 helped it to keep going through the crisis period when it had limited resources. The four Ds

of foreign policies Democracy, Demography, Demand, Diaspora and 3 Cs Connectivity,

Commerce, Culture were termed to be the key points to kept in mind when we assimilate about

foreign policies. Pradhan suggested all research scholars to keep an eye upon all the resources

around, most importantly the internet to get the Phd done as an enthusiastic journey rather than

considering it to be just a degree for certification.

Meanwhile, Pratip Kumar Mishra felt the zeal within the research scholars from their welcoming

gesture and wished them luck.

The session was facilitated with the question asking session from the participating learners to get

feedback and to clear queries.

Recognized faculty Dr. Hemanta Kumar Dash delivered the vote of thanks for accepting Public

Administration department’s invitation and sharing thoughts that have truly inspired everyone.