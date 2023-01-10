Utkal University-Public Ad Dept Conducts Induction Programme for PhD Scholars

Bhubaneswar : An induction programme of 11 newly admitted Phd research scholars of
Public Administration with Journalism and Mass Communication department for year 2022-23
was conducted on 10th January 2023 in e-Conference Room in e-Library Premises, of renowned
Utkal University.
In presence of all, flower bouquets were presented to the Speaker by Research Scholars of the
Department. The session was chaired and coordinated by noted faculty member of the
department Dr. Pratima Sarangi.
Being the speaker of the day, head of the Department, Professor Padmalaya Mahapatra
welcomed the PhD Scholars. Mahapatra exclaimed that she was glad to add colours to the
induction programme by requesting Retd IFS officer Mr Debraj Pradhan who is now serving as
the director General of International Relations in KIIT University, Odisha and Retd Assistant
Professor Pratip Kumar Mishra to grace the event by being the chief guest.
Acclaimed faculty member Dr. Jyotirmayee Tudu introduced the esteemed guest with a brief
speech on his career.
Mr Debraj Pradhan, former ambassador of India presented his speech on “Determinants of
India’s Foreign Policy and Foreign Policy under Modi Administration.”
He opined that foreign policies have been mutating, yet they are connected to domestic policies
and how they have metamorphosed from the the era of first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru to
today’s era of Narendra Modi. Prime Minister’s Office acts as the centre of gravity in
international relations and under Modi Government 18 new missions were implemented among
which 16 were in Africa.
Prioritising on strategic culture, retail diplomacy he mentioned how India’s grand strategy in
1947 helped it to keep going through the crisis period when it had limited resources. The four Ds
of foreign policies Democracy, Demography, Demand, Diaspora and 3 Cs Connectivity,
Commerce, Culture were termed to be the key points to kept in mind when we assimilate about
foreign policies. Pradhan suggested all research scholars to keep an eye upon all the resources
around, most importantly the internet to get the Phd done as an enthusiastic journey rather than
considering it to be just a degree for certification.
Meanwhile, Pratip Kumar Mishra felt the zeal within the research scholars from their welcoming
gesture and wished them luck.
The session was facilitated with the question asking session from the participating learners to get
feedback and to clear queries.
Recognized faculty Dr. Hemanta Kumar Dash delivered the vote of thanks for accepting Public
Administration department’s invitation and sharing thoughts that have truly inspired everyone.
