.FEST brings the Iconic Story-Telling Festival ‘BhuFeSto 2023’ in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The BhuFeSto (Bhubaneswar Festival of Storytelling) – theinternational storytelling festival has returned to Bhubaneshwar for the upcoming festival .FEST. BhuFeSto is specifically curated for the children and the elderly to keep alive the great saga of local literature, poetry & stories. The FIH men’s hockey world cup and the second edition of .FEST, which is set to take place from January 15 to January 29 in 2023 will give the people of Bhubaneshwar an experience like no other during the month of January.

The BhuFeSto is a diverse festival where the top storytellers in the world perform and students from many communities, including schools, colleges, and slums, are given the chance to participate in the event. A unique storytelling session employing sign language has been developed for the benefit of the visually and hearing-impaired guests.

Renowned storytellers will perform during the festival, providing attendees the chance to hear fantastic tales and folklore given by these storytellers. A dream cast of international storytellers from Brazil, Scotland, Singapore, Indonesia, and South Africa will participate in the event, along witha number of national as well as several Odia storytellers from India

BhuFeSto begins from January 14 to January 17 and takes place in four different parks and open spaces throughout the city each day from 2:30 pm to 7:30 pm. The festival will take place at Kala Bhoomi, IG Park, Buddha Jayanti Park, and APJ Abdul Kalam Park where people in the city can go to the nearest park to enjoy the performances.