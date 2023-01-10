Kathmandu: Coalition government in Nepal headed by Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ wins vote of confidence. There were 268 ‘ayes’ in favour of the motion and just two against it. Surprisingly, the main Opposition Nepali Congress, the largest party in the House, also supported the vote of confidence.

It is the first time in the history of Nepal’s parliament that any Prime Minister has secured more than 99 per cent votes in parliament.A total of 270 lawmakers were present in today’s meeting. The prime minister required at least 138 votes to win the trust motion.

Prachanda said he was happy to receive an extraordinary level of support and added that he will act as per the letter and spirit of the Constitution.

The 68-year-old CPN-Maoist Centre leader was sworn in as the Prime Minister on December 26 last year under article 76(2) of the Constitution under which any parliamentarian enjoying the support of the House in a hung scenario commands majority and proves it in the House within a month of the appointment.