USCIS to conduct a second random lottery selection

US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced that it will hold a second random lottery selection from the previously submitted H1B visas for fiscal 2024.
In March this year, the USCIS conducted an initial random selection on properly submitted electronic registrations for the fiscal year 2024 H-1B cap, including for beneficiaries eligible for the advanced degree exemption.
