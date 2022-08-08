US Navy Ship has docked in India for the first time for repairs and maintenance. US naval ship Charles Drew arrived at L&T’s Katupalli Shipyard at Ennore, near Chennai yesterday for undertaking repairs and maintenance. This will be the first time that a US Navy ship is being repaired in an Indian shipyard.
