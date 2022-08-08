InternationalNationalTop News

US Navy Ship has docked in India for the first time for repairs and maintenance

By OdAdmin

US Navy Ship has docked in India for the first time for repairs and maintenance. US naval ship Charles Drew arrived at L&T’s Katupalli Shipyard at Ennore, near Chennai yesterday for undertaking repairs and maintenance. This will be the first time that a US Navy ship is being repaired in an Indian shipyard.

OdAdmin
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.