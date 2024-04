Bhubaneswar: UPSC Civil Services 2023 results declared, Aditya Srivastava secures top rank; Animesh Pradhan secures AIR 2 while Donuru Ananya Reddy AIR 3. 1016 candidates (664 men and 352 women) have been recommended by the Commission for appointment to various Services. Among the finally qualified candidates, the top five comprise three men and two women candidates.

From Odisha

Prajnanandan Giri – AIR 24

Ayushi Pradhan – AIR 36

Jayasree Pradhan – AIR 52

Abhimanyu Malik – AIR 60

Amritanshu Nayak – AIR 110

Jaswant Malik – AIR 115

Padmanav Mishra – AIR 176

Shubhra Panda – AIR 204

Tania Mishra – AIR 269

Ananya Rana – AIR 280

Tanisha Mishra – AIR 303

Rashmi Pradhan – AIR 319

Biswajit Panda – AIR 343

Priyanka Priyadarshini – AIR 387

Santosh Kumar Patra – AIR 409

Sourav Das – AIR 466