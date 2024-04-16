Bhubaneswar Maintains Position as Hottest Place in Odisha, Reaches 41.9°C Today

The temple city of Bhubaneswar maintained its position as the hottest place in Odisha, recording a scorching temperature of 41.9°C on Tuesday afternoon, according to the latest update from the Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar. Following closely behind was Chandbali at 41.6°C, followed by Jharsuguda at 41.4°C, making them the second and third hottest cities in Odisha, respectively. Other cities experienced high temperatures as well, with Balasore, Sambalpur, and Keonjhar all surpassing 40°C. The intense heat is expected to persist for the next four days, prompting authorities to issue an alert. Daytime temperatures are forecasted to rise by four to six degrees in many parts of the state, with some districts possibly experiencing record highs between 43 to 45 degrees from April 17 to April 20. In response to these conditions, a heatwave warning has been issued for the next five days. Specifically, a yellow warning has been issued for warm and humid weather in several districts, while others are cautioned about the summer wave. With temperatures soaring, the government has urged necessary precautions to ensure public safety during the extreme heatwave.