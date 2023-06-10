“Upliftment of fishermen, their economic and social development by understanding their requirements is key mission of visit”- Minister Parshottam Rupala

Kerala has an extensive 590-kilometre coastline. It contributes a great deal to the fish production in the country. Apart from Marine Fisheries, the state is also popular for inland fishing activities as well. Sagar Parikrama Yatra Phase VII which started from 8th June 2023 from Madakkara, Kerala, and covered the places are like Pallikkara, Bekal, Kanhangadu, Kasaragode, touched Mahe (Puducherry), Kozhikode district on 9th June 2023, reached Thrissur district of Kerala on today and will be proceeding towards entire coastal regions of Kerala through Cochin and Trivandrum.







Shri Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying,GoI, Dr L. Murugan, Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying,GoI, Shri Saji Cheriyan, Minister of Fisheries, Government of Kerala, in the presence of Shri Abhilaksh Likhi, IAS, OSD (Fisheries), Shri K.S Srinivas, IAS, Principal Secretary (Fisheries), Government of Kerala, Dr. Suvarna Chandrapparagari, Chief Executive, National Fisheries Development Board and other public authorities visited Nattika, Thrissur at S.N Auditorium and graced the occasion. Third day program of Sagar Parikrama commenced by warm welcome of Shri Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, GoI and other dignitaries at Nattika, Thrissur. An Introductory address was given by Dr. Suvarna Chandrapparagari, Chief Executive, National Fisheries Development Board who enlightened on Sagar Parikrama Phase VII Yatra in Kerala and the fishermen were happy after listening and can relate the importance & impact that it will bring in their lives. Many important issues regarding various schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojna (PMMSY), Kisan Credit Card (KCC) etc. were discussed.







Moving forward, Shri Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, GoI, shared that upliftment of fishermen, their economic and social development by understanding their requirements is the key mission of the visit. It was also informed that visit across the coastal states also aims at understanding the issue of other stakeholders working in the fisheries sector. Further, he interacted with the beneficiaries such as fishermen, fisherwomen, fish farmers and representatives of coastal region. The fishermen have shown keen interest towards highlighting their issues and thanked the dignitaries for creating awareness on schemes and programs such as Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), FIDF and Kisan Credit Card (KCC) etc.







Taking forward, Shri Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, GoI, Hon’ble Dr L. Murugan, Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Shri Saji Cheriyan, Minister of Fisheries, Government of Kerala in the presence of MLA Kerala, Shri C.C. Mukundan, Shri Abhilaksh Likhi, IAS, OSD (Fisheries), Shri K.S Srinivas, IAS, Principal Secretary (Fisheries), Government of Kerala, Dr. Suvarna Chandrapparagari, Chief Executive, National Fisheries Development Board and other public authorities visited TSGA Indoor Stadium, Thripparayar for Sagar Parikrama beneficiary meet and hailed the “Theera Sadassu” initiative, a program of Government of Kerala. A welcome address was given by Dr. Suvarna Chandrapparagari, Chief Executive, National Fisheries Development Board Government of India at the beginning of an event for making an effort to attend the event. It was informed that aqua farmers have come forward and contributing to local economy of coastal community.











Shri Abhilaksh Likhi, IAS, OSD (Fisheries), Government of India highlighted on the importance given to fisheries sector by Prime Minister and special funds has been allocated for fisheries sector. He informed that major initiatives have been taken such as initiated KCC camps, set up the team for grievance redressal, set up team of technical officers for inspection of various infrastructure facilities. Also, 62 KCC camps were organized of which 744 KCC card has been issued, 178 post harvesting facilities has been sanctioned. It was also informed that Arthul fishing harbour has been launched, along with several projects such as expansion of fishing harbour, upgradation of biofloc unit, ornamental fishing, deep sea fishing vessel, cage water culture has been considered for improving the livelihood and strengthening fisheries ecosystem. He thanked coast guards and Government of Kerala for supporting in the Sagar Parikrama program Yatra, Phase VII.







Dr L. Murugan, Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying recognizes the critical role of fish farmers in meeting the growing demand, also recognizes the invaluable contributions of our fishermen and fish farmers who tirelessly work to provide us with a vital source of food and sustenance. He emphasises on sustainable fishing practices that not only increase productivity but also minimize environmental impacts. Shri Saji Cheriyan, Minister of Fisheries, Government of Kerala highlighted Kerala that holds a good potential for both marine and inland fisheries in the country He thanked fishermen, fish farmers, beneficiaries, coast guard officers for sharing their suggestion for enhancing fisheries sector development.







Shri Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, GoI discussed the issues and its development opportunities with local people representatives, various applications have been received from beneficiaries to strengthen the fisheries ecosystem. He has also shared his opinion that carrying out the PMMSY scheme activities shall have a significant impact on the fisheries sector in India, aims to enhance the production and productivity of fish through the adoption of modern technology and scientific methods of fishing and aquaculture. This initiative will not only boost the income of fishermen and fish farmers but also increase the availability of fish in the market, which will have a positive impact on food security and nutrition. Further, he highlighted that Sagar Parikrama Yatra will be empowering coastal communities and fishermen by disseminating information on fisheries related schemes/programs implemented by government, showcasing the best practices, promoting responsible fisheries, and demonstrating solidarity with all fisherfolks and concerned stakeholders.



During the event, certificates/sanctions related to Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada scheme, Kisan Credit Card (KCC) & State Scheme, empowering fisher women has been awarded to the progressive fishermen, especially coastal fishermen, fishers and fish farmers, young fisheries entrepreneurs, women fish farmers etc. The following beneficiaries are i) Archana, ii) CT Varghese, iii) Mudirna Narayanan, iv) Nayanam. The Also, the magazine on deep sea fishing vessel has been launched during the event.















Moving forward, Shri Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, GoI inaugurated and addressed the Business Meet-2023 of FPO’s at Bhaskareeyam Convention Centre, Elamakkara, Ernakulam Shri Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, GoI informed that due to high demand of fishermen from all over the country to support them in improving their livelihood, Prime Minister established separate department of fisheries and since independence to 2014, the investment in fisheries sector was of around Rs 3,681 Cr, starting from 2014 government introduces the schemes such as PMMSY, FIDF and others with budget of approx. Rs. 32,000 Cr. in fisheries sector by understanding the ground realities.







In all around approx. 4,000 fishermen, various fisheries stakeholders, scholars attended physically the event of Sagar Parikrama VII from different places of which approx. 1300 fisherwomen participated, and the program were live streamed on various social media platforms such as YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.



Sagar Parikrama will make an impact in improving the quality of life and economic wellbeing of people in rural areas and shall create more livelihood opportunities. Sagar Parikrama would support in resolving the issues of fishers, other stakeholders and facilitate their economic upliftment through various fisheries schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), Kisan Credit Card (KCC) and program implemented by Government of India. Sagar Parikrama Phase VII will continue for next two days covering entire coastal region of Kerala.



