UP STF Comes To Odisha;s Bargarh In Search Of Atiq Ahmed’s Close Aide Guddu Muslim

Bhubaneswar: The Uttar Pradesh police is currently on the hunt for Guddu Muslim, the close aide of slain gangster and dreaded criminal Atiq Ahmed.

UP STF questioned one person at Bhatli in Bargarh district in connection with Guddu Muslim. The said person reportedly has links with the driver of gangster Guddu. Bargarh SP Prahlad Sahai Meena confirms visit of UP STF; says, “A 5-member team visited Bargarh on April 18. The team camped in Bargarh for two days and grilled one person. The STF team informed us about its visit. The team left yesterday.” Northern Range IG Deepak Kumar says, “The UP STF team visited #Bargarh for verification and questioned one person. We extended all cooperation as per rules. The team did not arrest any person.”

Odisha DGP Sunil Bansal convenes emergency meeting; ADG (law and order) and other senior officers in attendance in the meeting.