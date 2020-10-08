New Delhi: Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away. Ram Vilas Paswan had undergone a heart surgery recently and had been hospitalised for the last few weeks.. According to his close family members, RamVilas Paswan breathed his last on Thursday evening at around 8.20 p.m. at the Fortis Hospital in #NewDelhi where he was admitted for several days.

“I am saddened beyond words. There is a void in our nation that will perhaps never be filled. #RamVilasPaswan ji’s demise is a personal loss. I have lost a friend, valued colleague and someone who was extremely passionate to ensure every poor person leads a life of dignity” Tweeted PM Narendra Modi.

