Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Launches of 12 Industrial Projects Worth Rs 8,796.61 Crore

Bhubaneswar: Despite the global pandemic and economic slowdown across the world, Odisha garnered significant investments to the tune of INR 24,185 Crore from 35 industrial units; creating employment opportunities for 18,998 people since the lockdown began in March 2020.

The Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik today inaugurated 12 different industrial projects in the state, which includes 8 MSME and 4 large projects in sectors ranging from Health care, Renewable energy, Steel, IT, Cement, and Food processing. These 12 industrial units with a combined investment of INR 8796.61 Crore will generate employment opportunities for 7090 persons in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Hon’ble Chief Minister said, “I am particularly happy to note that our State continues its dominance as a premier investment destination for the investor community – even after the impact of COVID -19 across the world. I note that the projects being taken up for groundbreaking and inauguration are in broad-based sectors including renewable energy, sea food processing, IT/ITeS and others.”.

Captain Shri Dibya Shankar Mishra, Minister of Energy, Industries, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises and Government of Odisha added, “Industries Departments is also taking up various proactive initiatives to attract new investments in our focus sectors through various webinars with the global investor community. I have myself participated in several of these webinars over the past few months and I am happy to report that the investor sentiment towards Odisha as an investment destination is extremely encouraging. Even during the COVID pandemic period, we have been able to attract new investments across multiple sectors and working towards grounding of those.”

The other dignitaries were present in the ceremony were, Shri Asit Kumar Tripathy, Chief Secretary, Shri Hemant Sharma, Principal Secretary Industries, Shri Sanjay Kumar Singh, CMD IDCO, Shri Satyabrat Sahu, Principal Secretary, MSME, Dr. Nitin Jawale, MD, IPICOL.

The projects that were inaugurated including,

● Ramco Cement Limited’s cement grinding plant at Haridaspur in Jajpur.

● Aditya Birla Renewables Limited’s solar power plant at Bijepur in Bargarh at a capacity of 25 KW.

The projects for which ground-breaking was done are:

● Rungta Mines Limited’s expansion of its Integrated Steel Plant from 0.9 MTPA to 2.85 MTPA capacity at Jharbandh in Dhenkanal.

● Shyam Metalics and Energy limited’s new unit for expansion of its Pelet plant from 0.3 MTPA to 1.2 MTPA capacity at Pandloi, Sambalpur.

● UBN Software solution’s software development centre at SEZ Infovalley, Khorda.

● B-One Business House Pvt. Limited’s new Sea Food Processing unit at Deras, Khorda.

● Swosti Ecowares Limited’s Bio-degradable table wares disposal manufacturing unit at Growth Centre, Phase II, Balangir.

● Baidyabooti Pharmacy’s Ayurvedic Products & Cosmetics manufacturing unit at Chhatabar, Khordha.

● Mehan Industries Limited’s Coir Mattress & Foam manufacturing unit at Chhatabar, Khordha.

● Diversified Energy Solution Limited’s Non-autoclave, lightweight cellular concrete bricks and slabs unit at Ramdashpur, Cuttack.

● Swagath Urethane Pvt. Limited’s Polyurethane Elastomer manufacturing unit at Ramdashpur, Cuttack.

● Omm Eco Build Tech’s Autoclaved aerated concrete blocks manufacturing unit at Ramdashpur, Cuttack.

Industries department is putting all its efforts to ensure world-class infrastructure and business environment to the investors. The Industries department will continue to extend support for the state and country’s economic growth and perform its duties to the steadfast growth trajectory of Odisha.

With such approaches and events, Odisha looks to attract more investments and strengthen its position of a leading state in the coming years, with new innovation, infrastructure, collaborations, best technology backed by Ease of Doing Business for the investors.

