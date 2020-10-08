Truecaller Announces 250Mn Active Users Globally

Bengaluru: Truecaller announced today that they have reached the landmark of 250 million monthly active users and 200 million daily active users. While these are global numbers, India continues to be the company’s home market with a majority 185 million monthly active users and over 150 million daily active users. Since the beginning of the year, Truecaller has increased its active users with more than 40 million users despite the pandemic.

Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with offices in Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Mumbai and Nairobi, Truecaller is a service that is loved by hundreds of millions of people around the globe for accurate spam detection, fraud prevention, SMS filtering and caller ID. The free and ad-supported version of Truecaller continues to be the most popular choice among users because it does not place any restriction on the number of calls it will identify or the amount of spam it blocks.

Commenting on achievement, Alan Mamedi, CEO and co-founder, Truecaller said, “Truecaller was built with the vision to make communication more effective for everyone and this is what has fueled this spectacular growth over the years. This vision started with caller ID but now also offers so much more including SMS blocking and even digital loans. We’re on an exciting journey to take Truecaller to the next level, and we are humbled by the trust our users have shown in us.”

Related

comments