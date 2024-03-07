Union Minister Pralhad Joshi releases “Strategy Paper on Coal Import Substitution”

Shri Pralhad Joshi, Minister of Coal, Mines & Parliamentary Affairs released “Strategy Papers on Coal Import Substitution” today, at a function in the Ministry of Coal. Shri Amrit Lal Meena, Secretary (Coal) (through VC), Smt. Vismita Tej, Additional Secretary, MoC, Senior Ministry officials, officials of CIL, NLCIL, SCCL) (through VC), were present on the occasion.

Ministry of Coal, taking a step towards achieving energy security in the country and to become Atmanirbhar by ensuring self-sufficiency in coal, has set a vision to curb the import of coal. With this aim, Ministry of Coal had constituted an Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC). This IMC is chaired by Additional Secretary, Ministry of Coal and has Members from various Ministries/stakeholders like Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Power, Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Shipping, Ministry of Mines, Ministry of Steel, DPIIT, MSME, Niti Aayog, CCO, Coal companies like CIL and SCCL etc.

The “Strategy papers on Coal Import Substitution” has been prepared as a report of the IMC. The paper focusses on the present energy mix of the country, domestic coal production, trends and projections, import trends (sector-wise), coal import substitution measures already taken by the Government and most importantly, the future road map and recommendations of the Committee towards Coal Import Substitution. The paper delves into the intricate issues, offering insights, strategies and imperative actions to reduce import dependency and enhance domestic production of coal.