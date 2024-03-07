Crossing 900 Million Tons, Coal Production reaches an unprecedented milestone

The coal production in India has reached an unprecedented milestone, crossing 900 million tons (MT) as on 6th March 2024, setting the stage to approach the ambitious 1 billion ton (BT) target by March 31, 2024. Notably, during the current fiscal year i.e. 2023-24, India has achieved a remarkable feat by surpassing last year’s coal production of 893.19 MT, twenty-seven days in advance.

Additionally, there is ample coal stock of around 85 MT available with coal companies, while domestic coal-based thermal power plants maintain coal stocks of 43.28 MT as of March 5, 2024, ensuring uninterrupted power supply across the country. The sufficient coal stock and record-breaking coal production facilitate meeting the escalating electricity demand, especially during peak consumption periods, thereby fostering stability in the energy sector and supporting economic growth.

India’s achievement of surpassing 900 MT in coal production not only bolsters India’s energy security but also reduces dependence on coal imports, thereby saving forex substantially.

In alignment with the Prime Minister vision of “Atma Nirbhar Bharat”, relentless efforts and strategic initiatives are undertaken by the Ministry of Coal to propel its journey towards sustainable development and self-reliance in the energy domain.