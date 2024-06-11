Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal takes charge at the Ministry of Law and Justice

The Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal took charge of the Ministry of Law and Justice today in New Delhi. Addressing the office bearers as well as the staff, Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal said, “Guided by the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, I am committed to serving the people with dedication & integrity and the Ministry of Law & Justice will contribute in realizing the dream of Viksit Bharat”.

He said that “it is our priority to generate awareness among people for the 3 new criminal laws which are going to be implemented soon”. He further added that “it is our priority that the people get speedy justice in the courts”.

Shri Meghwal, born on 20th December, 1953, is a Post-Graduate in Political Science. He is a Law Graduate and has also done MBA from University of Philippines. Shri Meghwal is a retired IAS Officer from Rajasthan and fourth time Member of Parliament representing Bikaner constituency in Lok Sabha since 2009 onwards. Prior to the present charge Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal has served as Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate affairs (2016-2017), Union Minister of State for Water Resources , River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation and Parliamentary Affairs (2017-19), Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises and Parliamentary Affairs (2019-21), Union Minister of State for Culture & Parliamentary Affairs (2021-2023), Union Minister of State (I/C) for law and justice MoS for culture and parliamentary affairs (2023-24). Shri Meghwal is famous as a bicycle rider for commuting to Parliament and has been awarded Sansad Ratna (3 times) and Sansad Maharatna award.