C.R. Patil takes charge as Union Minister for Jal Shakti

Shri Chandrakant Raghunath Patil took over as the Union Minister for Jal Shakti, in New Delhi today. After taking charge, the Minister expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for trusting him with the responsibility of the Ministry. Shri Patil is a three-time Member of Parliament from the Navsari Lok Sabha Constituency of Gujarat.

In the above post on social media platform ‘X’, Shri Patil said, “I am determined that the Ministry of Jal Shakti will set new benchmarks in water conservation, sanitation and management. In this direction we will promote collective efforts and conserve water assets using latest technology.”

Shri Patil, along with the Union Ministers of State for Jal Shakti, Shri V. Somanna and Shri Raj Bhushan Choudhary were briefed by senior officials of the Ministry regarding the water position in the country and functions of various departments of the Ministry.

Dignitaries present on the occasion included Ms. Vini Mahajan, Secretary, Drinking Water and Sanitation, Ms. Debashree Mukherjee, Secretary, Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation, along with and other senior officials of the Ministry.