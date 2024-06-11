George Kurian takes charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs

Shri George Kurian took over as the Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs here today. Shri Kurian was administered the oath of office and secrecy by the President in a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhawan on 09 th June, 2024. Shri Kurian was welcomed by Secretary Shri Srinivas Katikithala and other senior officials of the Ministry.

Shri Kurian hails from Nambiakulam in Ettumanoor. Shri Kurian is an LLB graduate and has post-graduation in Master of Arts. He practices law in the Supreme Court of India. Previously, he has served as the vice-chairman of National Commission for Minorities.

Speaking with media on the occasion Shri Kurian expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for giving this opportunity and said that he will work towards improving the socio- economic conditions of minority communities of the country.