Kiren Rijiju takes charge of the Ministry of Minority Affairs

Shri Kiren Rijiju took over as the Minister for the Ministry of Minority Affairs here today. Shri Rijiju was administered the oath of office and secrecy by the President in a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhawan on 09th June, 2024.

Shri Rijiju was welcomed by Secretary Shri Srinivas Katikithala and other senior officials of the Ministry.

Shri Rijiju is a Lok Sabha MP from Arunachal (West), Arunachal Pradesh. Born on 19th November 1971, Shri Rijiju has studied B.A., LLB from Delhi. This is the fourth term of Shri Rijiju as the member of parliament. He earlier served as the Cabinet Minister of Earth Sciences and Food Processing Industries in the Government of India since 2023 till June 2024. He also served as the Minister of State for Home Affairs from 2014 to 2019, Minister of State for Minority Affairs from 2019 to 2021, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Sports and Youth Affairs from 2019 to 2021 and as the Law minister from 2021 to 2023.

Shri Rijiju has keen interest in badminton, football and athletics. He has also participated in National games. Shri Rijiju has written many articles in the Newspapers and Magazine related to Social, Cultural and Political issues. He has special interests in strategic and security affairs. An active social worker since school days, Shri Rijiju led several social movements as a social worker and student leader. He has represented India in various social and cultural events held in many countries. He was adjudged as the best young parliamentarian by the media during 14th Lok Sabha.

Briefly interacting with the media after taking charge, the Minister said that he will work on the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas’ with inclusive approach to achieve the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’. He expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for giving this opportunity to continue his journey for the development of society. The Minister said all efforts would be made for overall development of Minority Communities across the country.