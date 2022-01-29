Union Minister, MoPSW, Sarbanand Sonwal Reviews JNPT’s Green Project Initiatives

Initiatives aim to acquire “green port status” with ‘vision 2030’

Mumbai : Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), India’s premier container port, has several green project initiatives. On Saturday, January 29, Union Minister, MoPSW, Shri Sarbanand Sonwal, chaired a meeting with all major ports, CSL and IWAI to review the progress on various green initiatives implemented as per Maritime India Vision 2030 for the developments of green ports and green shipping in India.

Highlighting JNPT’s green port initiatives, Shri Sanjay Sethi, IAS, Chairman, JNPT, said, “JNPT has prepared an action plan covering all Port activities, including cargo handling, storing, evacuation and many other activities related to environmental protection. JNPT provides shore power supply to tugs and port crafts, the induction of these E-RTGCs, and many such initiatives. We have installed solar panels at JNPT inducted electric vehicles. JN Port has prepared an action plan covering all activities of the Port including cargo handling, storing, evacuation and many other activities related to environmental protection.”

Under the Maritime India Vision 2030, JNPT intends to use 60% of renewable energy, Adoption of Multi Fuel (CNG/Electric / LNG), Shore Power, LNG Bunkering, Energy Efficiency Smart Lightning, Green Belt Cover, Water Conservation/Sewage Treatment, Upcoming solar plants of 2.5MWp.

Jawaharlal Nehru port is committed to sustainable development, and the Port takes adequate measures to maintain ecological balance. The total land available with JNPT is around 3402 hectares out of this, 1147 hectares area (34%) of the Port is under green cover, including mangroves. The Port’s ecosystem consists of rich and diversified flora and fauna. To address the Global climate change problem at the port level, the Port has taken the initiative to acquire “Green Port Status”.