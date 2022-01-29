Bhubaneswar: With an objective to facilitate dialogue with stakeholders to sketch out a framework for inclusive growth of the State, the CII Odisha organized a virtual Conclave on Corporate Social Responsibility: Progress through Partnership today (on 29 January 2022). Senior Leaders from leading companies in Odisha deliberated on leveraging CSR initiatives by various organizations for the development of weaker sections of the society.

Mr Sridhar Patra, Vice – Chairman, CII Odisha state council and CMD, NALCO delivered the welcome address in the inaugural session. Mr Nixon Joseph, Ex-President & Chief Operating Officer, SBI Foundation & CEO, CLT India, and Dr Akshay Rout, Board of Directors, LIC Housing Finance, Senior Advisor (SUWASI), KPMG, Former DG, Swachh Bharat Mission, and Former DG, Election Commission of India also addressed the inaugural session. Vote of thanks was delivered by Mr Prashant Hota, Convener, CII Odisha CSR and Skills Panel and President, Group Head CSR, Education and Sustainability, Head-Odisha Corporate Communications, Jindal Steel & Power.

The inaugural session was followed by a panel discussion moderated by Mr Akshay Sahoo, Special Correspondent, The Asian Age/ Deccan Chronicle. CSR heads from Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Vedanta Limited, JK Paper Mills Limited, JSW Steel Limited, Paradeep Phosphates Limited and NALCO participated in the panel. Various discussions were done to create a robust ecosystem through Public-private partnership and strategic engagement of the stakeholders to benefit the destitute communities and people from the bottom of the pyramid.

Mr Prashant Hota, summed up the panel discussion and took forward the suggestion of the panel to prepare a recommendation paper for submission to Govt and sharing with other Stake holders.