Union Minister Giriraj Singh takes charge of Ministry of Textiles

Union Minister Shri Giriraj Singh officially took charge of the Ministry of Textiles, here today. Former Union Minister of Textiles Shri Piyush Goyal handed over the charge to Shri Singh in the presence of Minister of State, Shri Pabitra Margherita.

Smt. Rachna Shah, Secretary, Ministry of Textiles along with other senior officers of the Ministry were also present.

On the occasion of assuming charge, the Union Minister for Textiles, Shri Singh said, “Textiles sector has huge employment opportunities. The industry also holds a large share in terms of global exports as well.” Shri Singh further asserted that textiles industry is also linked to the farmers and there will be efforts under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take the industry forward.