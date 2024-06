Shri Pabitra Margherita took charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of Textiles, here today. Shri Margherita is a Rajya Sabha member, elected from Margherita legislative constituency in Assam.

Former Union Minister of Textiles Shri Piyush Goyal presented bouquet to Shri Margherita in the presence of Union Minister of Textiles, Shri Giriraj Singh. Smt. Rachna Shah, Secretary, Ministry of Textiles along with other senior officers of the Ministry were also present during the occasion.