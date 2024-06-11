Sarbananda Sonowal takes charge at the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways

The Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal took charge of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways on 10 th June in New Delhi. Addressing the office bearers as well as the staff, the Minister evoked confidence in the team for delivering goals and objectives with a vision to serve the people of this country. Shri Sonowal reiterated that the commitment towards serving this country to become Viksit Bharat must be absolute and called upon his team to sustain their good work towards this end.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, said, “Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways have been doing some stupendous work towards empowering maritime sector and its holistic development in our endeavour to become an economic powerhouse. We will continue to commit ourselves to the cause of nation building with the intent of Nation First as we move ahead towards achieving the ultimate goal of Viksit Bharat. Our ministry will continue to work towards empowering the maritime sector towards holistic development as envisioned in the Amrit Kaal Vision, 2047.”