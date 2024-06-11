Sh. Manohar Lal assumes charge of Ministry of Power

Sh. Manohar Lal took charge as Union Minister of Power in addition to his existing portfolio of Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs at Shram Shakti Bhawan today. Secretary, Ministry of Power, Shri Pankaj Agarwal, along with the senior officials of ministry welcomed the Minister.

The former Minister of Power, Sh. Raj Kumar Singh, extended a warm welcome to his successor. The Minister of State in the Ministry of Power, Shri Shripad Yesso Naik was also present at the occasion.

The Union Minister was briefed by senior officials of the Minister of Power and after taking the charge, he also took a review meeting regarding the power supply position in the country.