Dr. Jitendra Singh Vows to Continue Revolutionary Governance Reforms as MoS for Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions

Dr. Jitendra Singh assumed charge as Minister of State for the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions for the third consecutive term today at 10 a.m. in North Block, New Delhi. After taking charge, Dr. Jitendra Singh said, “The last 10 years have witnessed a series of revolutionary governance reforms happening under the leadership of PM Modi, and these will continue during this term.”

Dr. Jitendra Singh assuming the charge as Minister of State for the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions

Dr. Jitendra Singh thanked PM Modi for reposing faith in him once again and giving him this responsibility for the third consecutive term. Dr. Singh has held this portfolio since 2014. He is a Member of Parliament from the Udhampur Lok Sabha Constituency.

Smt. S. Radha Chauhan, Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training welcoming Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh

Addressing the media after taking charge, Dr. Jitendra Singh said reforms would continue till Mission Viksit Bharat is attained. He added that this would be a continuation of work that had been done over the last 10 years. Dr. Jitendra Singh, while highlighting the achievements of DoPT, said that governance reforms in the last 10 years under the guidance of PM Modi were path breaking and inspired by the spirit of Minimum Government and Maximum Governance, increasing citizen centricity to bring ease of living to every citizen of the country. He also highlighted reforms such as pensions for widowed and divorced daughters, reforms in rules and regulations in the working of various government departments, discarding the interview process for selection, providing level playing field to aspirants from remote areas and doing away with age old rules and regulations. Dr. Jitendra Singh added that administrative reforms and the landmark Karmayogi Mission are some of the revolutionary reforms taken during last two terms. He categorically mentioned that CPGRAMS is a role model for Public grievance redressal across the world.

Shri V. Srinivas, Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, along with Smt. S. Radha Chauhan, Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training, and other senior officials were also present while the union minister assumed charge.