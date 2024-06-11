Jitan Ram Manjhi and Minister of State Sushri Shobha Karandlaje assume charge of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

Union Minister Shri Jitan Ram Manjhi assumed charge of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. He was Chief Minister of Bihar between 2014 and 2015.

Ms. Shobha Karandlaje also took charge as Minister of State in Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. She has also served as the Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare and Minister of State for Food Processing Industries in Government of India. Secretary (MSME) and all senior officers of the Ministry welcomed Union Minister and Minister of State.

Addressing the media after taking charge Union Minister Shri Jitan Ram Manjhi thanked Hon’ble Prime Minister for including him in the vision 2047 and making him a part of the journey of Atmanirbhar Bharat that includes MSMEs as a focal point.

The Minister of State said that efforts would be made to make MSMEs self-reliant and to increase their share in GDP.

Both the Ministers asked the Ministry officials to leave no stone unturned in their respective field for empowerment of MSMEs.