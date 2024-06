Dr Mansukh Mandaviya took charge of the office of the Union Minister of Labour & Employment in New Delhi today. He also holds the portfolio of the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports.

The Minister was welcomed by Ms. Sumita Dawra, Secretary L&E along with other senior officials of the Ministry.

Dr Mandaviya was Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, and Chemicals and Fertilisers in the previous government.

Dr Mandaviya won Lok Sabha seat from Porbandar, Gujarat. Earlier he was a member of Rajya Sabha from 2012-2024. He was also a member of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly from Palitana during 2002-2007.