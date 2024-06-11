FICCI announces the appointment of Jyoti Vij as Director General  

NEW DELHI : FICCI today announced the appointment of Ms Jyoti Vij as FICCI’s Director General. She joined FICCI in 1993, has served in various capacities and is currently the Additional Director General, FICCI.

FICCI President Dr Anish Shah, said, “We are delighted to welcome Ms Jyoti Vij in her new role. Her thought leadership, strengths in policy formulation, people skills and long experience in the organization will add immense value to FICCI.”

In another development, Mr Shailesh Pathak, Secretary General, FICCI has resigned due to his personal reasons. We thank Mr Pathak for his leadership and contributions to FICCI and wish him well in his new endeavours. Ms Jyoti Vij will take charge of the FICCI Secretariat with immediate effect