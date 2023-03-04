Union Minister for Tribal Affairs, Shri Arjun Munda attended the “Kaushal Mahotsav” Job Fair organized for talented tribal youth at Seraikela-Kharsawan, Jharkhand today and distributed appointment letters to the selected candidates

Seraikela-Kharsawan, Jharkhand: Automotive Skills Development Council (ASDC) successfully organized a Rozgar Mela (Job Fair) ‘Kaushal Mahotsav’ on Saturday, at Kashi Sahu College in Saraikela district of Jharkhand. The event was inaugurated by Arjun Munda, Union Tribal Affairs Minister, and former Chief Minister of Jharkhand as the Chief Guest. Ms R Jaya, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Arava Rajkamal, Deputy Commissioner of Saraikela, Arindam Lahiri, CEO, ASDC and other officials were also present.

The mega job fair was a unique example of public-private partnership and was attended by leading automotive companies, offering job opportunities to the tribal youth for an exciting career in automobile industry. The job fair provided more than 5000 employment opportunities with attractive salaries to eligible candidates from 11 companies. The welcome address was given by Smt. Vinita Srivastava, Senior Advisor-MoTA.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Shri Arjun Munda extended hearty congratulations and best wishes for a bright future to all the youth who received the appointment letters at the fair and said that today the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, in association with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship , ASDC, NSDC and NCVET, has been given a new dimension to the Aajeevika Mission. We will continue to make efforts to increase the skills of people and provide employment related to it in the coming future in which all areas like health, education, technology will be there. If you want to run a small industry, opportunities will be provided for you.

“Seva Parmo Dharmah” inspires to work for the upliftment of the person standing at the last end of the society. Under the guidance of Honorable Prime Minister of the Country, Shri Narendra Modi, the central government is making this idea a reality by taking it moving forward and realising the poor, downtrodden, exploited, working for the welfare of deprived, backward, youth and women.

Ms R Jaya, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, said: “I believe that the job fair was an important event for students and the automotive sector in Jharkhand. It provided a platform for tribal students to showcase their skills and for companies to find the right talent for their units, providing rightful opportunities to the tribal youth to upgrade their skills and work with prestigious organizations.”

Shri Arindam Lahiri, CEO ASDC, expressed his happiness at the successful outcome of the event, as the participating companies found a skilled workforce for their working units. He said: “ASDC is committed to providing skills opportunities to the youth of Jharkhand. Our training programs are designed to equip students with the skills they need to succeed in the automotive sector and events like this job fair are a testament to our success. We are thrilled to see so many students secure employment and we look forward to continued success in the future.”

Candidates who attended the job fair shared their experiences and expressed their gratitude for the opportunities provided by ASDC. Nupur Mukhi (a female candidate) said, “I am grateful for the training I received from ASDC and for the job opportunity provided by the participating companies. This job fair has opened new doors for me, and I am excited for my future in the automotive sector.”

Another candidate, Ranjan Kumar Acharya selected for Force Motors and said, “I am grateful for this opportunity. I never thought I would get a job so easily and with such a good salary. ASDC has changed my life.”