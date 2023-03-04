Government will soon launch the Seed Traceability System to ensure the availability of good quality seeds to the farmers.

This will curb the pilferage in the seed trade sector. Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh stated this while addressing the two-day Indian Seed Congress organized by the National Seed Association of India in New Delhi today. He said, central government is giving utmost importance to the interests of farmers.

The Minister said, India is in the leading position in agriculture, but in oilseeds and cotton area, country is yet to be self-sufficient.

He said, stakeholders of the seeds sector should contribute to make the country Aatma Nirbhar by reducing imports. He said, in this direction, the seeds Industry needs to prepare a roadmap and implement it.