Odisha: AM/NS India AM/NS India turns Sagasahi into a model solar village

Bhubaneswar : Adopted by ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) under its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives, “Sagasahi”, the first solar village ‘of Koida block, Sundargarh was inaugurated on March 2, 2023.

The solarization of the entire village was taken-up by AM/NS India for promotion of green and clean energy. A holistic approach was undertaken to develop this 24×7 solar powered village covering the households and public areas. In pursuance of this, an array of activities including installation of solar based home lighting system in all 90 households, solar based water system of 10,000 litres capacity with 12 water distribution points to cover all hamlets in the village and installation of 70 solar streetlights covering village roads and common village infrastructure was done. The newly constructed Lok Vikas Kendra, a community resource centre was also inaugurated that will be used for village meetings, functions, and solar based income generation activities by the women. Further, under its Digital Pathashala initiative, AM/NS India is also developing a solar based smart classroom in Sagasahi. On the occasion, the gram panchayat also passed a resolution declaring Sagasahi as a solar village.

Suranjan Sahoo, Sub-Collector-Bonai Division inaugurated the solar village in the presence of Pallabi Raj, Block Development Officer, Koida, D S Joshi Tehsildar, Koida, Ashok Naik, Zilla Parishad Member, Koida, Rani Lohar, Sarpanch, Kasira, Dr. Vikas Yadvendu, Head CSR, AM/NS India, Satish Mohanty, Head Technical Services, Babu Lingamagunta, Mines Manager, AM/NS India, and other senior officials of the company.

More than 200 villagers from Sagasahi, Kalmong and Ghoraburhani were present at the inauguration ceremony. Lauding the efforts of AM/NS India, Supay, a resident of Sagasahi village said, “The development activities of AM/NS India have enhanced our quality of life by fulfilling our basic needs and has remarkably improved the basic village amenities and other services.”

Appreciating AM/NS India, Suranjan Sahoo, Sub-Collector, Bonai Division said, “AM/NS India’s intervention has aided the efforts of Govt. of Odisha in meeting the Sustainable Development Goals for poverty alleviation and promotion of clean energy.”

“The solar interventions in Sagasahi are a part of the model village development plan of AM/NS India. This is an addition to the developmental activities already under implementation in the areas of health, education, livelihood and skill development, water and sanitation, sports and culture for advancement of community in remote places. We will continue our CSR partnership with the district administration and bring in more development opportunities for the children, women, youth and farmers “, said Dr. Vikas Yadvendu, Head CSR-AM/NS India.