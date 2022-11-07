Union Minister for Environment Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav speaks at the Middle East Green Initiative Summit 2022 at COP 27 Egypt

New Delhi : Speaking at the Middle East Green Initiative Summit 2022 on the sidelines of COP 27, Sharm El-Sheikh, the Union Minister for Environment Forest and Climate change Shri Bhupender Yadav said:

“I would like to compliment Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Arab Republic of Egypt for hosting the Middle East Green Initiative Summit 2022 on the sidelines of COP 27 which brings the nations from around the world together under one roof, and seeks to create infrastructure needed to reduce emissions and protect the environment.

I had the opportunity to deliver a statement during the Middle Eastern Green Initiative Summit 2021 held at Riyadh. The theme of the initiative was “Succeeding the Transition to Green Economies: The Role of Sustainable Finance”. I had spoken on the issues of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities, India’s steps to mainstream Sustainable Development Goals and the issue of climate finance.

It has been a year since the last meet at Riyadh. India has, in the meantime, highlighted the role of people on this planet to achieve the goals of combating climate change. India has come to COP 27 with hopes and expectations for speedy and effective implementations of enhanced commitments of the nations to make tangible differences in the lives of the most vulnerable people.

I understand, various initiatives undertaken by the Middle East Green Initiative, relate directly to encouraging sustainable consumption practices like planting of 50 billion trees across the Middle East that lead to employment opportunities and strengthening the resilience of countries.

In October 2021, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy announced the goal of becoming the world’s largest Hydrogen Producer. The kingdom’s vast hydrocarbon resources, existing industrial capacities and business expertise makes it an attractive supplier to energy import-dependent countries.

The Arab Republic of Egypt is developing a Green Ammonia facility to be used as bunker fuel to serve the Suez Canal Maritime traffic. The efforts of Egyptian Governments in establishing green fuel production in the country in the pursuit of net-zero shipping is worth appreciating.

Excellencies,

India is committed towards clean and green energy source and National Hydrogen Mission is a leap in that direction. On the environment friendly energy source and target of Net Zero, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has mentioned and I quote

“Through the National Hydrogen Mission, India has moved towards an environment-friendly energy source. This will help India and many countries of the world to achieve their goal of net zero. India has become a prime example of how progress and nature can go hand in hand. Now that India has also become the fifth largest economy in the world, our forest area is also increasing and the number of wildlife is also increasing.”

As part of the United Nations Decade of Action for attainment of SDGs, India has initiated several measures for promoting Resource Efficiency and Circular Economy, including for prevention and management of waste.

Excellencies,

India has also initiated a number of coalitions such as International Solar Alliance, which is Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision to bring clean and affordable energy within reach of all and I am glad to mention that both Egypt and Saudi Arabia are part of it.

I would also like to mention that India has also initiated Leadership group in Industry transition (Lead IT) track along with Sweden with focus on hard to abate industrial sectors; and Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure for easy and faster mobilization of technology, finance and necessary information for Small Island Developing States.

Excellencies, I invite you to join these coalitions to achieve the goals related to climate change which we have assigned to ourselves.

Towards the end, I would like to mention to this august gathering that, we have inaugurated our India Pavilion at COP 27 on the theme of LiFE – Lifestyle for Environment which not only focuses on Global Mission LiFE but also effectively elaborates on various initiatives across different sectors taken by India to tackle Climate Change.

I wish great success for the goals of the Middle Eastern Green Initiative.”

For more information on India’s National Hydrogen Mission click here

