Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh calls on Telangana Governor Dr Tamilsai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad

New Delhi : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Ministry of Science and Technology, MoS PMO, Space and Atomic Energy, Dr Jitendra Singh called on Governor Telangana & Lt. Governor Puducherry, Dr Tamilsai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad and exchanged views about the status of various Central projects launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the State of Telangana.

The Minister also discussed the modalities to implement Science, Technology and Innovation in schools, particularly aimed at girl students in the State.

Dr Jitendra Singh appreciated her address at the ‘Women Scientists Conclave: Self Reliance,’ at CSIR-IICT in Hyderabad, where Dr Soundararajan stressed on the need for encouraging more girls to take up research in science. The Minister promised all help from the Ministry of Science and Technology and the CSIR centre for empowering the girl child.

Dr Jitendra Singh informed Dr Soundararajan that only last month, Lucknow’s three prominent scientific institutes opened their gates to curious boys and girls as part of the 81st foundation day celebration of the CSIR. The three CSIR labs – National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI), Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI) and Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (CIMAP) introduced students to their innovations.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, CSIR-India Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) and CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) at Hyderabad will also open their gates for school students to inculcate scientific temperament among them, which the Governor deeply appreciated.

Dr Jitendra Singh also discussed the role of Start-Ups in propelling the Indian economy and creating huge job opportunities in Southern States, particularly the leading centres of Hyderabad and Bengaluru. The Minister expressed his desire to replicate the same model in Northern States as well.

Dr Jitendra Singh lauded the initiative of Dr Tamilsai Soundararajan to hold ‘praja darbar’ at Raj Bhavan and address the issues of needy persons with the discretionary grant available with the Raj Bhavan.

Dr Jitendra Singh, a renowned Diabetologist and Dr Dr Tamilsai Soundararajan, a noted Gynaecologist also exchanged notes on recent advances in medical science and changing profile of the medical profession.