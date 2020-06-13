Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan hold meeting with Odisha Govt, NALCO officials to discuss the way forward in ensuring expeditious completion of Angul Aluminium Park

New Delhi: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan held a meeting with senior officials of Govt. of Odisha, CMD NALCO, CMD IDCO and representatives of Industrial Promotion & Investment Corporation of Odisha, to discuss the way forward in ensuring expeditious completion of Angul Aluminium Park.

The Aluminium Park will enhance the industrial competitiveness of the aluminium industry, help in creation of aluminium clusters, create job opportunities, further develop the mineral sector, boost the state’s economy & contribute to the overall vision of an Aatma Nirbhar India.

GOI under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi is committed to the development of Odisha and welfare of its people. The Angul Aluminium Park will further support downstream industries based on aluminium and will encourage investment, job creation and entrepreneurship in Odisha.

