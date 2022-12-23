Union Ministe Mandaviya reviewed Public Health Preparedness for management of COVID-19 and Vaccination Progress with States Health Ministers in view of recent rise in Covid cases globally

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya today reviewed Public Health Preparedness for management of COVID-19 and Vaccination Progress with States Health Ministers in view of recent rise in Covid cases globally.

Dr Mandaviya virtually interacted with State Health Ministers and Principal Secretaries in presence of Minister of State for Health Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar.

During the meeting, the Health Minister emphasised that Centre and States need to work in a Collaborative Spirit as was done during the previous surges for COVID19 prevention and management.

He also advised the States to be on the alert and keep all preparedness for COVID19 management. He asked the States to strengthen the surveillance system for whole genome sequencing of positive case samples to track the variants to ensure timely detection of newer variants, if any, circulating in the country.

Dr Mandaviya also advised the States and Union Territories to ramp up vaccination of all eligible population, especially of the elderly and vulnerable population groups.

He also cautioned against spreading of misinformation by ensuring dissemination of factually correct information in a timely manner.

In view of the upcoming festive season, he stressed on the importance of public awareness campaigns regarding adherence to Covid Appropriate Behaviour.

Dr Mandaviya requested the State Health Ministers to personally monitor and review the preparedness of all infrastructure and ensure there is adequate stock of essential medicines.

Dr. Mandaviya said that irrespective of the new COVID variants, ‘Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate and Adherence to COVID Appropriate Behaviour’ continues to remain the tested strategy for COVID management.

He added that States and Union Territories were also requested to expeditiously increase the rate of testing from the current rate of 79 tests per million.

During the meeting, States assured that they will work with the Centre for effective prevention and management of COVID-19. They also assured they will hold mock drill for readiness of hospital infrastructure on 27th of this month .

Chief Minister of Puducherry N Rangaswamy, Tripura Chief Minister and Health Minister Dr Manik Saha, Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha, West Bengal Health Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia were among those who joined the high-level review meeting.