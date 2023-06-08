Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah reviews progress of computerisation of office of Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies (CRCS)

New Delhi: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah reviewed progress of computerisation of office of Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies (CRCS) in New Delhi. Secretary Cooperation, Additional Secretary and other senior officer of Ministry of Cooperation participated in the meeting.

Since its formation in July 2021 to realise Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji’s vision of ‘Sehkaar se Samriddhi’, the Ministry of Cooperation has taken number of steps to promote ease of doing business in Cooperative Sector. As part of these initiatives, the Office of Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies, which is responsible for administration of Multi State Cooperative Societies (MSCS) Act, 2002, is being computerised to create a digital ecosystem for Multi State Cooperative Societies to facilitate all their activities including Registration of new societies. A software and portal is being developed which is targeted to be launched by 26th June 2023.

During the review meeting, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah directed that youth should also be involved for better utilisation and improved analytics of the portal through competitions to be organised by CRCS office. The Computerisation project will greatly help in registration of new MSCS and facilitate working of existing MSCS.

The main objective of Computerisation are:

Complete paperless submission and processing of applications

Automatic compliance with MSCS Act & Rules through software

Enhance ease of doing business

Digital Communication

Transparent processing

Improved Analytics & MIS

The Computerisation work has already been started. Version I of the software is based on existing MSCS Act and Rules. Version II will incorporate proposed Amendments to the MSCS Act & Rules and it will enhance the initial version by addressing any gaps or deficiencies based on user feedback.

The following modules will be the covered in the new portal:

Registration

Amendment of bye-laws

Annual Return Filing

Appeal

Audit

Inspection

Inquiry

Arbitration

Winding Up & Liquidation

The software will enable processing of application/ service requests through electronic work flow in the CRCS office in a time bound manner. This will have provisions for OTP based user registration, validation checks for compliance with MSCS Act and Rules, hearing through VC, issue of registration certificate and other communication electronically.