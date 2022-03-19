Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviews security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in Jammu today

New Delhi: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmirin Jammu today with Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, Shri Manoj Sinha and senior officers of the Government of India and the Jammu & Kashmir administration.

The Union Home Minister appreciated the improvement in the security situation, reduction in terror incidents from 417 in 2018 to 229 in 2021 and decrease in number of security forces personnel martyred from 91 in 2018 to 42 in 2021. Shri Amit Shah emphasized on proactive operations against terrorists and denying them safe haven or financial support. He directed the security forces and police to ensure real time coordination for effective counter-terrorism operations and monitoring activities of terrorists from jails. The Home Minister ordered further strengthening of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Jammu &Kashmir to choke narco terrorism.

Shri Amit Shah said the security grid should be further strengthened to ensure zero cross-border infiltration and to eliminate terrorism completely in order to achieve Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of a peaceful and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir.