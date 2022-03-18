Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a two day visit to the Union Territory

Jammu: The Government of India led by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi is committed to the welfare of security personnel of Jammu & Kashmir.Displaying this commitment, the Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah handed over appointment orderson compassionate grounds in Jammu today,to the Next of Kin of four security personnel of Jammu and Kashmir Police who were martyred in terrorist incidents in the Union Territory.The Lt. Governor of Jammu & Kashmir Shri Manoj Sinha, the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences Dr. Jitendra Singh and the DGP of Jammu & Kashmir Police Shri Dilbagh Singh were present on the occasion.Shri Amit Shah later interacted with the Next of Kin of the martyred security personnel. Interacting with them he said the entire nation is proud of the courage and commitment shown by these brave security personnel of Jammu and Kashmir Police.The Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation is on a two day visit to the Union Territory.

Shri Amit Shah handed over appointment orders on compassionate grounds to the following:-

Smt. Pooja Devi as Panchayat Secretary in Jammu District. She is wife of Late SgetRohit Kumar. SgetRohit Kumar was appointed as Constable in the Jammu &KashmirExecutive Police in June 2011. He remained associated with counter insurgency operations from the beginning of his career and remained in the forefront in the anti-militancy grid. He was promoted out of turn on 07.07.2017 as Sget from the rank of Constable for his gallant action. On 12th January 2022, a Police party from District Kulgam alongwith the Army, on specific information about presence of terrorists in village SehporaPariwan,Kulgam laid siege and started search operations. While civilians were being evacuated, militants fired on the Police party, resulting in injuries to three army Jawans and SgetRohit Kumar, who later succumbed to his injuries. In this encounter the dreaded Pakistani militant; Babar was also eliminated.

Ms.IfraYaqoob, as Orderly cum Chowkidar in Industries and Commerce Department. He is son of Late HC Mohammad Yaqoob Shah. HC Mohammad Yaqoob Shah had joined J&K Armed Police as Constable on February 1992. On 13.08.2014 after performing his duties, HC Mohammad Yaqoob Shah was on way to his Coy HqrBijbehara,Anantnagalongwith others in a Police gypsy which was attacked by terrorists at GalanderPampore,Pulwama. In this incident HC Mohammad Yaqoob Shah made the supreme sacrifice for the nation leaving behind his aged parents, wife, minor son and daughter.

Shri Aabid Bashir as Follower in Jammu and Kashmir Police.He is the son of Late Constable Bashir Ahmad Sheik. Constable Bashir Ahmad Sheik was appointed as Constable in J&K Executive Police inJuly 1991 and remained posted in District Srinagar till his death. During the intervening night of 29/30 of January 2000, terrorists attacked a Police party at Rabitar Bridge,Ganderbal in which Constable Bashir Ahmad Sheik laid down his life leaving behind his wife, minor son and daughter.

Shri MohsinMushtaqas Follower in Jammu and Kashmir Police. He is theson of Late Follower Mushtaq Ahmad. Mushtaq Ahmad had joined J&K Police in May 1990 and remained posted in JKAP 8th Bn till his death. On 09.05.1993 terrorists fired on a BSF patrolling party on the main road Kunan, Bandipora. The firing was retaliated to by the security forces. In the retaliatory action one terrorist was killed, however Follower Mushtaq Ahmad was also killed in the cross fire. The deceased left behind his aged parents and a son, who was only four months at that time.

It is pertinent to mention that the Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah during his last visit to Jammu & Kashmir in October 2021 visited the house of Martyr Inspector Pervaiz Ahmad Dar in Srinagar and in 2019 and handed over an appointment letter to the wife of martyr Inspector Arshad Khan.

The Union Home Minister has lauded the role of Jammu and Kashmir Police in restoring peace and in Jammu and Kashmir on numerous occasions and in number of fora.