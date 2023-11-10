Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the 62nd Raising Day ceremony of ITBP as the chief guest in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, today

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah addressed the 62nd Raising Day ceremony of Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) as the chief guest in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, today. Shri Amit Shah virtually inaugurated Self Sustainable Energy Buildings (SSEB) for soldiers and drones for supply of vegetables, medicines and other essential commodities at BOPs (Border Observation Posts) located at difficult areas. Shri Shah also launched a flip book on 147 martyrs of ITBP. On this occasion, many dignitaries including Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami and Director General, ITBP were present.

In his address, Shri Amit Shah said that when the people of the country light a Diya in their homes on Diwali, then they also light a Diya for our brave soldiers posted on the border. He said that the 130 crore people of the country respect the sacrifice, courage and valour of the brave soldiers wholeheartedly. He said that the people of the country sleep peacefully throughout the year because the brave soldiers of the country dedicate the golden years of their lives for the security of the country on the borders. Shri Shah said that the sacrifice and service of Himveers is priceless and the entire country salutes this.

Union Home Minister said that today is the raising day of ITBP and with the motto of Shaurya, Dridhata and Karmanishtha (bravery, determination and devotion to duty), our Himveers have protected the inaccessible borders of India since last 62 years. He said that it has been the ITBP’s tradition to remain alert and protect the country’s borders in minus 45 degree temperature and always ready to make supreme sacrifice. Shri Shah said that ITBP, which started 62 years ago with 7 divisions, has emerged as a strong force with one lakh Himvirs, 60 battalions, 17 training centres, 16 sectors, 5 frontiers and 2 command Head Quarters, today. He added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, keeping in mind the demand of Himveers, the Central Government has also fixed the quota for the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) in air and rail on the lines of the Army.

Shri Amit Shah said that among the many new initiatives taken today, Self Sustainable Energy Building (SSEB) is very special because built at an altitude of 17,000 feet in the cold desert this building will become a symbol of self-reliant India. He said that this building is a unique Diwali gift to the Himveers from the Prime Minister of the country, Shri Narendra Modi and the Ministry of Home Affairs. Shri Shah said that when the outside temperature drops to 40-45 degrees below zero and even petrol or diesel cannot be used, this building will keep the soldiers safe at a temperature of 18-19 degrees. He said that Self Sustainable Energy Building was completed in just 2 months.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said that the idea of using drones for the supply of vegetables, medicines and other essential logistics items at BOP (Border Observation Post) situated at high altitude and difficult areas was put before all of us by Prime Minister Modi. He said that in realizing this vision, the first drone has reached a remote area carrying 15 kg of medicines and vegetables today, this is a big step. He said that the drone service started today will prove beneficial not only for our Himveers but also for the people of the border villages. Shri Shah said that to maintain security in remote areas, it is very important to fill the gaps and due these gaps many problems have to be faced. He said that recently, on the initiative of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has approved 7 battalions of ITBP and this is the first time after the establishment of ITBP that 7 battalions have been approved together and out of 7 battalions 4 will be deployed shortly. Shri Shah said that these 7 battalions and 1 sector headquarters will be built at a cost of approximately Rs. 3000 crore.

Shri Amit Shah said that ITBP is known for Shaurya, Dridhata and Karmanishtha. He said that India has 7516 km long coastline and more than 15,000 km land border. He said that India shares its land borders with 7 countries and the responsibility of protecting the borders in the Himalayan region has been given to ITBP. He said that our brave Himveers have protected the borders in the best possible manner in the most difficult areas. Shri Shah said that ITBP, in its continuous service of 6 decades, has received 7 Padma Shri, 2 Kirti Chakras, 6 Shaurya Chakras, 19 President’s Police Medals, 14 Tenzing Norgay Adventure Medals and many other medals, which symbolises the bravery and sacrifice of this force. He said that as long as our ITBP and Army personnel are deployed on the border, no one can capture even an inch of India’s land. He said that now the Him Veeranganas are also working shoulder to shoulder in protecting the country’s borders. Union Home Minister specially congratulated and conveyed his best wishes to the Him Veeranganas deployed in protecting the country’s borders in such a remote area.

Union Home Minister said that ITBP’s participation in the field of sports has also increased a lot, which is quite appreciable. Apart from this, in their efforts for environmental protection, ITBP has planted more than 36 lakh saplings in remote areas. He asked all the soldiers to associate themselves with the trees, which will not only bring about a huge change and sensitivity in their minds but this association with nurturing of the trees will also bring a huge change in the minds of the soldiers. Shri Shah said that these 36 lakh saplings will become big trees in 5 years and will purify the environment of the country as well as the whole world. Shri Shah said that recently Prime Minister Modi has presented a new concept to the country through the Vibrant Village Programme. Earlier, the village situated on the border was known as the last village of the country, but Prime Minister Modi went there and said that this is not the last village, but the first village of the country. Shri Shah said that Prime Minister Modi ji has initiated the Vibrant Village Programme with the approach of not only sustaining the population of villages situated on the border but also increasing it and providing facilities like other parts of the country. Shri Shah said that in the first phase of this programme, the Modi government has worked to streamline electricity, roads, employment, skill development, education and health for 662 villages of 46 blocks in 19 districts with a budget of Rs 4800 crore.

Shri Amit Shah said that the security of the country’s borders is the responsibility of the Himveers, but if these border villages become vacant then there will be a lot of problems in this work. He said that wherever our CAPFs are deployed, we should accept them as the nodal agency for development works and work should be done to ensure that all the facilities reach the villages. Shri Shah said that in the coming year, 168 unconnected villages will be connected to roads, electricity, telecommunication and health services. Union Home Minister said that the country cannot remain safe without the development of facilities on the borders. He said that the average expenditure on the development of Indo-China border facilities before 2014 was Rs 4,000 crore per year, but in the last 9 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi this has been increased to Rs 12,340 crore per year. He said that the Government of India has increased the expenditure three times for building roads on the border, building BOPs, ensuring facilities for Jawans and providing amenities to villages. Shri Shah said that the Modi government has constructed more than 350 bridges and culverts in this difficult area. He said that the government has initiated many schemes in the last 9 years for the welfare of the soldiers.

Shri Amit Shah said that under the leadership of shri Modi, there has been a lot of change in the internal security situation of the country in the last 9 years. After the removal of Article 370 from Kashmir, we have succeeded in gaining complete control over terrorism. There has been a 72% decline in deaths. There has been 80% reduction in left-wing extremism. Shri Shah said that under the leadership of Shri Modi, the internal security scenario of the country is becoming very strong and our Himveers are taking care of the security of the borders. He said that the Azadi ka Amrit Varsh has just ended and during the Amrit Kaal of Azadi, we all have to resolve to make India first in every field of the world by 2047. Shri Shah said that by 2047 we have to make India a country that leads the world in every area.