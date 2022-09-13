New Delhi : Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya launched the National List of Essential Medicines today.
Besides, this list of 384 medicines has been updated after 2015. It’s a very long process.
Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya said, “These medicines will ensure accessibility, affordability, and safety in the country’s health sector in the coming days. This list will prove useful for PM Modi’s assertion of medicines’ affordability & availability.”
Further, there were 140 consultations with over 350 experts, he said