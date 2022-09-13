Launch of Special Campaign 2.0 Portal by Hon’ble MOS PP, Dr Jitendra Singh Ji, on 14.9.2022 at CSOI, Chankyapuri

New Delhi : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh will launch the website, www.pgportal.govlin/scdpm22, tomorrow in CSOI, Chankayapuri in a Government function attended by Joint Secretary Level Officers of 85 Ministries/Departments of Government of India in the presence of Secretary, DARPG.

In the same gathering three reports of DARPG, the Special Campaign July Progress Report, the CPGRAMS 7. 0 Brochure and the CPGRAMS Monthly Progress Report for August, 2022 will also be launched in the same function.

The Government of India has announced Special Campaign 2.0 from 2nd October to 31st October, 2022 with a focus on Swachhata and Reducing Pendency in Government. Cabinet Secretary has addressed all Secretaries of Government of India on 23rd August, 2022 and DARPG Guidelines note for the same was issued on 25th August, 2022. The Special Campaign 2.0 will focus more on field/outstation offices in addition to the Ministries/ Departments and their attached/subordinate offices. The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) will oversee implementation of the Special campaign 2.0.

The Preparatory Part of the Special Campaign 2.0 will commence with this launch of the Special Campaign 2.0 portal by Dr. Jitendra Singh and it will continue till September 30, 2022 when, Ministries and Departments will identify the pendency in selected categories and finalize the campaign sites across their offices and complete necessary procedural requirements to conduct the Campaign. Every Ministry/ Department is expected to use the portal during the preparatory phase to enter targets of their cleanliness campaign sites, Files to be Weeded out, and various pendency Figures like MP’s References, State Government References etc. Until now more than 67,000 Sites have been identified by Ministries/ Departments of Government of India for conducting the cleanliness campaigns.

The Special Campaign 2022 reinforces importance of timely disposal of references and a clean work space. The Campaign 2022 is expected to cover over 1.5 lakh Post Offices, overseas mission/posts, Railway Stations, and other public offices in mission mode during the month-long campaign. Training of nodal officers with respect to the portal of the Special Campaign has already been conducted by DARPG. The Minute to Minute program of the event is enclosed.