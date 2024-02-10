NationalOdia OrbitOdisha

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Sets Ambitious Goal for Odisha’s Start-Up Ecosystem

Dharmendra Pradhan Sets Vision for Odisha: Aims for 100 Start-Ups with Rs 100 Crore Turnover by 2036

By Odisha Diary bureau

 

Bhubaneswar: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan unveiled an ambitious vision for Odisha’s entrepreneurial landscape, aiming to foster the growth of 100 start-ups with a turnover of Rs 100 crore each by the state’s centenary year in 2036. Speaking at a fireside chat as a prelude to the inauguration of the 100 Cube Start-up Conclave at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar, Pradhan emphasized the pivotal role of the state’s youth in India’s developmental journey as it approaches its 100th year of Independence in 2047.

Pradhan highlighted the significant contribution expected from the youth of Odisha towards India’s progress and asserted that institutions like IIT Bhubaneswar would serve as catalysts in harnessing the state’s talent pool. He underscored the importance of nurturing a conducive ecosystem for entrepreneurship and innovation, envisioning Odisha as a hub for thriving start-ups by 2036.

The announcement reflects the government’s commitment to fostering a culture of entrepreneurship and enabling the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the state. By setting ambitious targets for the start-up ecosystem, Odisha aims to create a conducive environment for innovation, job creation, and economic development.

Pradhan’s remarks come at a time when India’s start-up ecosystem is witnessing rapid growth and recognition on the global stage. The initiative to nurture 100 high-growth start-ups with substantial turnovers underscores Odisha’s aspirations to emerge as a key player in the country’s entrepreneurial landscape.

As Odisha gears up to celebrate its centenary in 2036, the ambitious goal set by Dharmendra Pradhan reflects the state’s determination to harness the potential of its youth and propel the growth of its economy through innovation and entrepreneurship.

 

 

