PM Narendra Modi addresses last sitting of the 17th Lok Sabha

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi today addressed the last sitting of the 17th Lok Sabha.

Addressing the House, the Prime Minister said that today’s occasion is significant for India’s democracy. Prime Minister Modi lauded the efforts of all Members of the 17th Lok Sabha in making important decisions and giving direction to the country. He said that today marks a special occasion to dedicate to the nation the ideological journey and time for its betterment. “Reform, Perform and Transform has been the mantra for the past 5 years”, he said, noting that it can be experienced by the entire nation today. The Prime Minister expressed confidence that the people of India will continue to bless the 17th Lok Sabha for its efforts. Underlining the contributions of all members of the House, Shri Modi expressed gratitude towards them, especially the Speaker of the House. The Prime Minister thanked the Speaker and complimented him for his ever-smiling, balanced and impartial handling of the House.

The Prime Minister mentioned the biggest calamity of the century that befell on humanity during the period i.e Corona pandemic. He said arrangements were made in the Parliament and the nation’s work was not allowed to stop in the House. He also thanked the Members for relinquishing Saansad Nidhi and a 30 percent cut in their salary by the Members during the pandemic. He also thanked the Speaker for removing subsidized canteen facilities for the Members that were the cause of people’s adverse comments.

The Prime Minister lauded the Speaker for bringing all members on the same page about the creation of the New Parliament Building which led to its construction and the present session taking place here.

Speaking about Sengol established in the New Parliament Building, the Prime Minister underlined that it is a symbol of the reclamation of India’s heritage and remembrance of the first moment of independence. He also hailed the Speaker’s decision to make the Sengol a part of the annual ceremony and said that it will connect future generations with the moment when India achieved independence while being a source of inspiration.

The Prime Minister noted the global recognition that the G20 Summit Presidency brought and for which every state showcased its national capabilities. Similarly, the P20 summit bolstered India’s credentials as the mother of democracy.

The Prime Minister also pointed out the expansion of ritual anniversary floral tribute into nationwide events by conducting speech and essay contests. The top 2 contenders from every state come to Delhi and speak about the dignitary. This, PM Modi said, connected lakhs of students with the Parliamentary tradition of the country. The Prime Minister also mentioned the momentous decision to open up the Parliament Library for common citizens.

Prime Minister Modi touched upon the concept of paperless Parliament and the implementation of digital technology introduced by the Speaker and thanked him for the initiative.

The Prime Minister credited the combined effort of the members and skills of the Speaker and the awareness of the Members for taking the productivity of the 17th Lok Sabha to about 97 percent. Even though it is a remarkable number, the Prime Minister urged the Members to take the resolve and increase productivity to 100 percent at the onset of the 18th Lok Sabha. He informed the House that 7 sessions had been more than 100 percent productive when the House presided till midnight and allowed all Members to speak their minds. The Prime Minister informed that in the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha, 30 bills were passed which is a record.

Noting the joy of being a Member of Parliament during the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Prime Minister praised the members for making the Mahotsav a people’s movement in their constituencies. Similarly, the 75th year of the Constitution also inspired everyone.

The Prime Minister said that the strong foundation of 21st-century India can be seen in the game-changer reforms of the period. “We can say with great satisfaction that many things for which generations used to wait were accomplished through the 17th Lok Sabha”, the Prime Minister said. He said that with the abrogation of Article 370, full splendor of the Constitution was manifested. This must have pleased the framers of the Constitution, he said. “Today our commitment to social justice is reaching the people of Jammu and Kashmir”, PM Modi added.

Recalling the scourge of terrorism, the Prime Minister said that the stringent laws that were made by the House have strengthened the war against terrorism. This has improved the confidence of those who are fighting against terrorism and full elimination of terrorism will surely be fulfilled, he said.

“We can proudly say that this country might have lived under the Penal Code for 75 years but now we live under Nyay Samhita”, the Prime Minister said, referring to the adoption of new codes of laws.

The Prime Minister also thanked the Speaker for initiating the proceedings in the New Parliament Building with the passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. Even though the first session was shorter than the rest, the Prime Minister said that it is the result of the passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam that the House will be filled with women members in the times to come. He also spoke about the 17th Lok Sabha abolishing Triple Talaq to ensure the rights of women.

Throwing light on the significance of the next 25 years for the nation, the Prime Minister said that the nation has taken the resolve to accomplish its dreams. Speaking about the Salt Satyagraha started in 1930 by Mahatma Gandhi and Swadeshi Andolan, the Prime Minister pointed out that these events may have been insignificant at the time of its inception but they set the foundations for the next 25 years leading to India’s independence in 1947. He said that a similar feeling can be experienced within the country where every person has taken the resolve to make India a developed nation by 2047.

Pointing out the initiative and laws for the youth, the Prime Minister noted the strong law against the problem of paper leak. The Prime Minister stressed the importance of research and acknowledged the far-reaching importance of the National Research Foundation Act. He expressed the confidence that this Act will help in making India a global hub of research and innovation.

Noting that basic needs in the world have changed in the 21st century, the Prime Minister mentioned the value of data. He said that the passage of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act has safeguarded the data of the present generation and also garnered interest from across the world. Underlining its importance in India, the Prime Minister highlighted the nation’s diversity and the diversified data that it generated within the country.

Referring to new dimensions of security, the Prime Minister talked about the importance of marine, space and cyber security. “We have to create positive capabilities in these areas and also to develop wherewithal to deal with the negative forces”, said the Prime Minister adding that space reforms are forward-looking with long-term implications.

Touching upon the economic reforms carried out by the 17th Lok Sabha, the Prime Minister informed that thousands of compliances were removed to make the lives of common citizens easier. Reiterating the belief in ‘Minimum Government and Maximum Governance’, the Prime Minister said that the capabilities of any democracy can be maximized by ensuring minimum government intervention in citizen’s lives.

The Prime Minister said more than 60 obsolete laws were removed. This was needed to improve the ease of doing business, he said. PM Modi emphasized the need for trusting the citizens. He informed that Jan Vishwas Act decriminalized 180 activities. The Mediation Act has helped in breaking unnecessary litigation-related issues.

Referring to the plight of the transgender community, PM Modi complimented the Members for bringing the Act for the community. He said that sensitive provisions for vulnerable sections are a matter of global appreciation. He said transgender people are getting an identity and turning into entrepreneurs by availing benefits of the government schemes. Transgender figure in the Padma Awardee list also.

The Prime Minister expressed deep grief for the Members who lost their lives due to the Covid pandemic which affected the proceedings of the House for almost 2 years.

“The journey of India’s democracy is everlasting and the nation has its purpose to serve the entire humanity”, PM Modi remarked and mentioned the world accepting India’s way of life and urged the Members to carry this tradition forward.

Referring to upcoming elections, the Prime Minister said elections are a natural and essential dimension of democracy. “I am confident that the elections will be in accordance with the glory of our democracy,” said the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister thanked all Members of the House for their contributions to the functioning of the 17th Lok Sabha. Referring to the resolution passed today about the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple, the Prime Minister said that it will give constitutional powers to the future generations of the country to take pride in its heritage. He said that the resolution comprises ‘Samvedna’, ‘Sankalp’ and ‘Sahanubhuti’ along with the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’.

Concluding the address, the Prime Minister said that Parliament will continue to inspire its members to leave behind a legacy for future generations and work to fulfill the dreams and aspirations of future generations with the collective effort of all its Members.