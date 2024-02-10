Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Increases Monthly Pension for Social Security Beneficiaries by Rs 500

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has extended a gesture of relief to the beneficiaries of various social security schemes by announcing a significant hike of Rs 500 in their monthly pension. This decision, aimed at alleviating the financial burdens of distressed individuals, is set to benefit approximately 36.75 lakh beneficiaries across the state.

According to a statement released by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the enhanced pension amount will be disbursed to the beneficiaries starting from February. Each recipient will receive the revised amount between February 20 and 25, ensuring timely and seamless delivery of the increased financial assistance.

📌ମଧୁବାବୁ ପେନସନ ଯୋଜନାରେ ୫୦୦ ଟଙ୍କା ବୃଦ୍ଧି କରିଛନ୍ତି ମାନ୍ୟବର ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ @Naveen_Odisha

📌ସର୍ବନିମ୍ନ ୧୦୦୦ ଟଙ୍କା ପାଇବେ, ଚଳିତ ମାସରୁ ଲାଗୁ

📌ପୂର୍ବରୁ ହିତାଧିକାରୀ ଯଥାକ୍ରମେ ୫୦୦, ୭୦୦ ଓ ୯୦୦ ଟଙ୍କା ପାଉଥିଲେ । ଏବେ ୧୦୦୦, ୧୨୦୦ ଓ ୧୪୦୦ ଟଙ୍କା ପାଇବେ

📌ଜାତୀୟ ସାମାଜିକ ସୁରକ୍ଷା ହିତାଧିକାରୀ ମଧ୍ୟ ପାଇବେ… pic.twitter.com/ryeQaOzv9T — Swayam Prakash (@swayam4Odisha) February 10, 2024

This move underscores the government’s commitment to the welfare and well-being of marginalized sections of society, particularly those covered under social security schemes. By augmenting the monthly pension, the Odisha government aims to provide greater financial security and support to individuals facing economic challenges.

The decision to raise the pension amount reflects the state government’s proactive approach in addressing the needs of vulnerable populations and ensuring their dignified livelihoods. It is expected to bring tangible relief to thousands of families grappling with financial hardships, enhancing their quality of life and fostering inclusive growth across the state.

As Odisha continues its efforts to uplift marginalized communities and strengthen social safety nets, initiatives like the increase in monthly pension serve as crucial steps towards building a more equitable and compassionate society. The announcement has been met with appreciation from beneficiaries and stakeholders alike, who laud the government’s commitment to prioritizing the welfare of its citizens.