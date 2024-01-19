Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurates the second edition of R&D Innovation Fair IInvenTiv hosted by IIT Hyderabad

➢ This Ministry of Education’s flagship event aims to exhibit the holistic impact of research from Higher Education Institutes and draw engagement from top industry stakeholders

➢ It will unite 53 future focussed institutes to showcase of 120 groundbreaking projects to over 2000 industry stakeholders

Hyderabad: Union Education Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated the second edition of the Ministry of Education’s flagship R&D Innovation Fair, IInvenTiv-2024 today at IIT Hyderabad. Alongside the Hon’ble Chief Guest, Mr. Sanjay Murthy, Secretary, Higher Education, Ministry of Education, and several other heads of leading academic institutions and industry leaders graced the inaugural session.

During the inaugural event, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Hon’ble Union Education Minister of India, expressed, “IInvenTiv-2024 at IIT Hyderabad signifies a momentous gathering of brilliant minds, visionaries, and trailblazers in the realms of science, technology, and industry. As we embark on this transformative journey, I recognize the crucial role of education in realizing the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat. Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s advocacy for transformative education aligns seamlessly with this initiative, and IIT Hyderabad, known for its commitment to academic excellence, provides an ideal backdrop for this collaborative endeavour for displaying industry relevant R&D and innovation.”

Hon’ble Chief Guest further added, “This event is not just a meeting point for academia and industry; it is a powerhouse that drives economic growth, job creation, and nurtures a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship. The innovations showcased here, emanating from India’s premier institutes, are instrumental in shaping the trajectory of our nation. I am confident this initiative will serve as a catalyst for transformative change, opening doors to new possibilities and leading us towards a brighter and more prosperous future.”

IInvenTiv-2024 aims to showcase the holistic impact of the research and innovation carried out by the top Higher Education Institutes in our country.

Dr. B.V.R. Mohan Reddy, Chairman of BoG, IIT Hyderabad and Chairman of the IInvenTiv-2024 Steering Committee, and Prof. B.S. Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad and convenor of the IInvenTiv-2024 Steering Committee, welcomed industry and academia representatives, setting the stage for insightful discussions, and paving the way for an exceptional exchange of knowledge and ideas.

During his welcome address, Dr. B.V.R. Mohan Reddy stated, “Through this Ministry of Education’s flagship event, we are forging an unprecedented alliance between academia and industry, unleashing a wave of innovation that will propel our nation towards a brighter future. This gathering of 53 future-focused institutes of higher learning is showcasing 120 ground breaking projects, demonstrating the transformative impact of research from these Higher Education Institutes. By uniting over 2000 industry stakeholders, this event becomes a powerhouse of innovation and entrepreneurship. The innovations unveiled here are not mere inventions; they are instrumental in shaping the trajectory of our great nation. With unwavering confidence, I believe this initiative will serve as a catalyst for transformative change, opening new doors to endless possibilities and leading us to a more prosperous future.”

At the event, the esteemed Chief Guest, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, inaugurated the exhibit area and took a comprehensive tour of the exhibition. This dynamic showcase served as a platform for fostering connections between industry and academia, paving the way for potential collaborations that promise to advance and benefit society, industry, and academia on a grand scale.

Speaking about the impact of IInvenTiv-2024, Prof. B.S. Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad, said, “IIT Hyderabad is proud to announce the inauguration of the annual R&D innovation fest, IInvenTiv-2024. The event is a celebration of creativity, intellect, and innovation.”

In his address, Prof. B.S. Murty expressed his enthusiasm for IInvenTiv-2024, emphasizing the importance of industry-academia collaboration by fostering innovation. He highlighted the role of IIT Hyderabad in providing a platform for researchers from higher education institutes to showcase their ingenuity and contribute to advancements in science and technology.

“IInvenTiv has become synonymous with innovation brilliance, and I am delighted to witness the incredible ideas and projects that researchers have brought to life. This event is a testament to the commitment of IIT Hyderabad in promoting innovation, being ranked No. 3 in the Ministry of Education’s NIRF Ranking for Innovation”, remarked Prof. B.S. Murty.

IInvenTiv-2024 will present a diverse array of innovative projects, showcasing a total of 120 groundbreaking initiatives from 53 esteemed institutes. The featured projects span an impressive range, encompassing advancements from Orthopaedic Implants to the Development of a Lean Burn micro-gas turbine engine, and from 3D printed Sustainable Building & Structure to the creation of an indigenous Anti-Hail Gun, among others. These remarkable innovations stem from a broad and collaborative spectrum of participating institutions, including prestigious names such as IITs, NITs, IISERs, IIITs, IISc Bangalore, and the top 50 NIRF-ranked engineering institutions in the country.

Among the industries, top stakeholders including Cyient, Honeywell, Applied Materials, Bharat Forge Ltd, ICICI, Synergy, Sun Pharma, Suzuki Motors, Bosch, Schneider Electric, and NTPC, among others, were present at the IInvenTiv-2024 inaugural event.

IInvenTiv-2024 emerges as a beacon of innovation, uniting top institutes in a collaborative showcase of transformative projects across diverse domains. The event’s impact extends beyond academia, drawing participation from leading industries and stakeholders, affirming its status as a pivotal platform aligning with the nation’s vision for self-reliance and development.

The event is targeting five pivotal domains, including Affordable Healthcare, Agriculture & Food Processing, Sustainable Technologies including Climate change, E-mobility, Clean Energy, Defence and Space, and Industry 4.0, aligning with the thrust areas for Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat.

In line with this, the event is set to host five panel discussions on each of these domains, aiming to cultivate profound insights, facilitate knowledge exchange, and ignite collaborative dialogues among industry experts, academics, and innovators. The distinguished moderators and panelists for these discussions include:

Affordable Healthcare – Moderated by Prof. Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director, IIT Bombay, featuring Mr. Rajaneesh Kini, CTO, Cyient Ltd., Hyderabad, Prof. B. Ravi, Director, NITK Surathkal, Prof. Suman Chakraborty, Dept. of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Kharagpur, and Dr. Prashant Garg, Executive Chair, LV Prasad Eye Institute, Hyderabad.