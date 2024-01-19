NIT Rourkela is set to host its 21st Convocation, marking the graduation of 1988 students

Rourkela: NIT Rourkela will celebrate its 21st Annual Convocation, with a graduating class of 1988 students (457 female & 1531 male) on 20th January, 2024. The convocation is scheduled to start at 9.30 AM onwards at Dilip Tirkey Stadium (DTS) NIT Rourkela. Shri. Polavarapu Mallikharjuna Prasad (Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Coal India Limited) will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest. Prof. K. Umamaheshwar Rao, Director, NIT Rourkela will preside over the convocation event.

Among the 1988 degrees, a total of 17 B.Arch., 961 B. Tech., 38 Dual Degree (B.Tech. and M.Tech.), 54 integrated MSc. (5 years), 168 M.Sc., 520 M.Tech., 3 M.Tech (by research), 21 MA, 39 MBA, and 167 Ph.D. students will receive their degrees on this 21st Convocation. This year, 82 international students (including NRIs) are graduating, comprising 66 males and 16 females. These students are from Uganda, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Sudan, USA, Afghanistan, and Bhutan. Apart from this, eight students will receive the Institute Gold Medal and five students will be presented the Endowment Gold Medal. A total of 59 students will be the Branch Topper Medalists. There are also seven Endowment Awardees including one student who will be granted a Rs. 1,00,000 endowment award for being the Best Student Research Scholar for 2023.

‘Institute Gold Medal’ and ‘Endowment Gold Medal’s names and other details are available here https://nitrkl.ac.in/Convocation/

Total Degrees: 1988

COURSE STUDENTS GRADUATING Bachelor of Architecture 17 (5 female & 12 male) Bachelor of Technology 961 (168 female & 793 male) B.Tech. – M.Tech. Dual Degree 38 (2 female & 36 male) Integrated Master of Science 54 (7 female & 47 male) Master of Science 168 (64 female & 104 male) Master of Technology 520 (126 female & 394 male) Master of Technology (Research) 3 (Male) Master of Arts 21 (13 female & 8 male) Master of Business Administration 39 (16 female & 23 male) Doctor of Philosophy 167 (56 female & 111 male)

The Institute has seen a rise in the number of female students passing out in different streams. This year, a total of 457 female students are graduating, comprising more than 20 per cent of the total graduating students. 173 girl students in Bachelor’s programs, 228 in Master’s programs, and 56 in PhD programs are graduating this year. Just like in recent years, this time too, NIT Rourkela’s Convocation Dress Code will highlight the richness of Odisha’s culture by featuring Sambalpuri design costumes. Male graduands will be attired in full-sleeve Sambalpuri design Kurtas made of cotton, while their female counterparts will grace the occasion in Sambalpuri design Cotton Sarees.

LIVE Link to watch the Convocation ceremony:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KVkkddX_1ig

Another key highlight of the 21st Convocation ceremony included Distinguished Alumnus Awards to 4 alumni of the institute. They are:

In Academia and Research

Sarat Kumar Mohapatra (1970, B.Sc, Metallurgical Engineering) – Currently serving as a research associate at University of Minnesota, USA.

Dr. Mahapatra joined 3M Company Corporate Labs, St. Paul, MN in 1980 as a Senior Research Specialist and started working on Large Area Photo Electronic Image Sensors for Medical X-ray Imaging, which resulted in the first demonstration of injection pumped II-VI quantum-well laser in the blue-green region of the visible spectrum. He transitioned to the Medical Imaging Division of Imation as Technical Leader, where he developed the first Dry View Laser Imager (DV8700). He authored a book chapter on “Special Dosage Forms and Drug Delivery Systems” through Elsevier. The second revision of the book was released in 2023. Aside from his technical contributions, he was the co-founder of the Overseas Alumni Association known as the NITROAA organization.

In Industry and Management

Shri Sariputta Mishra: (1984 Batch, B.Sc., Mining Engineering): Currently serving as Director and CEO of Odisha Coal and Power Ltd.

Shri Sariputta Mishra has served Coal India Ltd for 23 years in three of its subsidiaries (SECL, MCL & BCCL) and has served reputed MNCs like Hindalco, and Lafarge Holcim Group for 10 years. He joined NTPC in 2018 as its Head of Mining/Regional Executive Director based at NTPC Coal Mining HQ, Ranchi. Upon completion of his term at NTPC, he switched over to Odisha Coal and Power Ltd. and is currently working as its Director and CEO.

Shri Dilip Kumar Mohanty (1987 Batch, B.Sc., Metallurgical Engineering): Currently serving as the Director (Production) and Director (Personnel)- Additional Charge at NMDC.

­Shri Mohanty has rich and varied experience spanning over 36 years in Steel Plant Operations, Mining Operations and Executing Large projects. He started his career at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, in 1987 as MT(T) and was conferred with the prestigious “JAWAHAR AWARD” in the year 1999-2000 for his exemplary performance. Under his leadership, NMDC achieved as no. 1 in India and no.8 in Global Iron Ore producer.

Shri D. B. Sundara Ramam (1990 Batch, B.Sc., Mining Engineering): Currently serving as the Vice president (Raw Materials) of Tata Steel in Jamshedpur.

Shri Sundara Ramam joined Tata Steel in 1990 as a Graduate Trainee followed by General Management Program from XLRI, Jamshedpur in 1999. With over 33 years of experience, he has held key leadership positions in the Coal, Iron ore & Ferro Alloys Division of the Raw Material Division.In addition, he has been instrumental in promoting diversity and inclusion in the mining workforce. He has received awards such as the Corporate Purush Award by Jamshedpur Citizen Forum and the Mining Hall of Fame award by NIT Rourkela.

Professor Anindya Basu, Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, NIT Rourkela, is the Professor in Charge for 21st Convocation. With 20 academic departments, currently, NIT Rourkela offers B.Tech. degrees in 14 disciplines; M.Tech. degrees in 30 specializations; M.Tech. Dual Degree programmes in 4 specializations; Integrated Master of Science programmes; Master of Arts in Development Studies; Bachelor of Architecture, and MBA degree with specialization in Finance, Marketing and Human Resources.