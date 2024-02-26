Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Coal Minister lay foundation stone of Kendriya Vidyalaya in Talcher, MCL

Sambalpur : Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Education, Skill Development, and Entrepreneurship, today laid the foundation stone along with Shri Pralhad Joshi, Minister of Coal connected remotely for the establishment of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Chhendipada, situated in the Subhadra area within the Talcher Coalfields operated by Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) in Odisha’s Angul District.

The ceremony also had Shri Uday A Kaole, Chairman-cum-Managing Director of MCL, and other company officials. The event marked a stride towards enhancement of educational infrastructure, enriching learning opportunities for the local populace.

The inauguration of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Subhadra Area, is an effort in bringing affordable quality education to rural areas. The newly established school will cater to 280 students up to the 7th grade initially, with provisions for extending education up to the 12th grade in subsequent years.

Aligned with the objectives of Govt. of India, MCL is undertaking the establishment of two more Kendriya Vidyalayas across Odisha. This ceremony underscores MCL’s commitment to providing high-quality education in command areas, nurturing talent, and fulfilling its corporate social responsibility by contributing to the holistic development of the community.