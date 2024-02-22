UNESCO Releases Executive Summary of 2023 State of Education Report for India in Gujarati Language

On 15 February 2024, UNESCO New Delhi launched the Gujarati language version of the Executive Summary of the 2023 State of the Education Report for India on education to address climate change in collaboration with the Centre for Environment Education, Ahmedabad.

The State of the Education Report (SOER) for India is the annual flagship report of UNESCO New Delhi and it is based on extensive research of national and international priorities in the field of education.

The fifth edition of its annual flagship report, Seeds of Change – UNESCO 2023 State of the Education Report for India on Education to address Climate Change delves into the role of education in tackling the increasingly complex and intensifying challenges posed by climate change. India, like many parts of the world, continues to bear witness to the dire consequences of climate change through climate disasters and biodiversity losses. The report was a collaboration with the Center for Environment Education, Ahmedabad. Education’s full potential to shape a generation that understands the gravity of this urgent issue and equip them with the tools to combat it must be realized now.