UNESCO Harnesses Voices of Change from Sri Lanka and the Maldives

As a part of UNESCO’s Youth as Researchers programme in Sri Lanka and the Maldives, youth researchers selected for the programme documented their perspectives on social issues in the Region and beyond. These perspectives have been published in the form of “Youth as Researchers: Perspectives from Sri Lanka and the Maldives,” a publication launched online on the UNESDOC platform in February 2024. By harnessing their unique insights and experiences, these young individuals have contributed to a more comprehensive understanding of various issues affecting their communities.

The Youth as Researchers (YAR) initiative was developed to offer comprehensive training and mentorship, guiding youth on research approaches to generate evidence-based findings on topic that are relevant and important to young people. By instilling a sense of depth and purpose in their research endeavors, YAR empowers young researchers to effectively advocate for issues that resonate with them, thus driving meaningful impact and positive societal change.

In Sri Lanka and the Maldives, UNESCO’s YAR programme took on a special significance, focusing on strengthening youth-led action research and evidence-building, particularly related to issues of peace and social cohesion. The initiative sought to amplify youth voices on peace and security matters, ensuring their inclusion in decision-making processes and documenting successful youth-led solutions to identified local challenges.

From the pool of talented young individuals, 79 youth researchers were shortlisted and underwent training and mentorship, learning essential research skills and methodologies to conduct meaningful social research. UNESCO, in collaboration with its local project partner Participatory Research in Asia (PRIA) – also associated with UNESCO as Co-Chair, UNESCO Chair on Community Based Research and Social Responsibility in Higher Education – organized a comprehensive six-day training program spread over nearly three months. The training aimed to equip participants with a thorough understanding of community-based participatory research, covering a range of topics including political participation, mental well-being, economic crisis and its implications, social cohesion, and gender equality.

Youth constitute a significant demographic globally, contributing fresh perspectives and innovative ideas to society. Their voices are essential in decision-making processes as they directly experience the impacts of policies and initiatives on education, employment, healthcare, and the environment. Engaging youth in discussions on contemporary challenges such as climate change and social justice ensures their ownership by empowering them to participate actively in shaping policies and programs that directly affect their lives, fostering a sense of responsibility and investment in the outcomes.

Looking ahead, UNESCO remains committed to supporting youth-led initiatives like YAR, which play a vital role in advancing youth empowerment, promoting positive youth development, and fostering inclusive societies. Through continued collaboration and partnership, UNESCO aims to amplify youth voices, address pressing social issues, and nurture inclusive communities.